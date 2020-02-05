I was one of the first to criticize “Taken” about the coincidence that a victim was kidnapped and her father just so happened to be an ex-CIA operative who can track and kill anyone he wants.
With “The Rhythm Section” (stupid title), we see the exact opposite, with Blake Lively (“Gossip Girl,” “The Shallows,” “The Town”) playing a common, ordinary citizen, who manages to track down and kill professional assassins and terrorists, at will.
Yes, the plot is just THAT stupid!
As Stephanie Patrick, Lively starts out the movie as a pitiful prostitute, who presumably has ended up there after her entire family is blown up on an airliner. She finds out that this was an act of terrorism (surprise!) and hunts down those responsible.
Director Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Halt and Catch Fire,” “I Think We’re Alone Now”) apparently thinks that a public stupid enough to fall for this plot, will stay seated through the entire movie, and accept anything.
And, we do, thanks almost totally to the performances of Lively, and costar Jude Law (“Sherlock Holmes,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” “Enemy at the Gates”).
As ex-spy Ian Boyd, Law has less sexual chemistry than with his previous co-star, Robert Downing Jr. in the Sherlock Holmes movies, but this may change with additional movies of this franchise, which is almost a certainty, as this movie is based upon a popular series of novels by Mark Burnell.
There are plenty of other players in this film, but none are around (or at least “fleshed out”) long enough to be memorable, except Sterling K. Brown (“This is Us,” “Army Wives,” “Person of Interest”) as Mark Serra.
Brown’s character is actually more interesting than either Lively’s or Law’s, and would make a cool movie on its own (probably cooler than THIS one). Brown does very well here, even with limited screen time.
The main problem with “The Rhythm Section,” is that the plot is way too unbelievable. That fact that professional terrorists who can elude CIA and MI-6 spies, and still be found by Cindy Citizen is more unbelievable than Hobbits living in a hole in the ground, or that there is a school for wizards.
A fella can extend his disbelief only so far.
The only other “plus” with this movie, are the locations. Filmed at various Spanish locales, the scenery gives off a very clandestine, Marrakesh vibe. Following chases through small byzantine alleys and tiny Casbah-influenced streets, makes you feel so… James Bond-like!
But, watching the beautiful Blake Lively perform almost seamlessly (her mom is an acting coach, so “Why Not?”) in a rather stupid action movie is mostly what keeps us in our seats.
She is no Angelina Jolie in “Salt,” no Charlize Theron in “Atomic Blonde” or Pita Wilson in “La Femme Nikita,” but her non-spy/killer moments of humanness makes her wonderful to watch.
Like Saoirse Ronan in “Hanna” (2011), Lively’s character is intoxicating to watch, even amongst a fairly bad movie. If you are a Blake Lively fan, this is well worth seeing, if not, go see something else.