Well, I can say that I am getting used to Tom Holland ("The Lost City of Z," "The Current War," "Pilgrimage") as Spider-Man.
In the newest episode of the red-and-blue clad wall-crawler, "Spider-Man: Far from Home," director Jon Watts ("Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Cop Car") uses a little bit of human emotion and interaction to disguise what is basically a video game level amount of action and fireworks.
Holland, as Peter Parker, this time has a bit of (almost) romance as he falls for his classmate, M.J., played by Zendaya ("K.C.: Undercover," "Shake It Up," "The Greatest Showman"), and his mixed up feelings make him seem more child-like (OK, teen-like) than his physical (23-year-old) appearance.
The casting of Marvel Movie regulars includes Samuel L. Jackson ("Pulp Fiction," "Basic," "Lakeview Terrace") returning as Nick Fury, his actions and trademark verbal abuse is so cookie-cutter that you can almost clip pieces of his performances from other Marvel pix and piece together his entire act in this movie.
New to the series, Jake Gyllenhaal ("Brokeback Mountain," "Jarhead," "Donnie Darko") seems miscast as Quentin Beck/Mysterio; he has always seemed (at least, to me) a more serious actor, used to more down-to-Earth (no pun intended) parts.
All scenes with Gyllenhaal in them, seem more fitted for some comedic actor or actress to be portraying.
Jon Favreau ("Couples Retreat," "Friends," "I Love You, Man," "Identity Thief") returns in his "small doses" acting set as Happy Hogan. I say small doses because I think his appeal works best in miniscule roles, and he is excellent, here. His "Alfred, the Butler" role is so well written and performed, that you almost wish they would do a feature film on Happy Hogan. No, not really.
As Peter Parker's aunt, Marisa Tomei ("My Cousin Vinny," "A Different World," "Empire") looks young enough to be Cougar-dating him, but she still is somewhat fun in her very brief returning role.
As Nick Fury's Girl Friday, Cobie Smulders ("How I Met Your Mother," "Friends from College," "Safe Haven") is the hottest, most ready to kick butt, intern to hit the big screen. Her do-nothing-but-take-notes role is a loss to us all.
Two second-tier players make the most of their opportunity as Jacob Batalon ("Blood Fest," "Banana Split," "Every Day") as Ned Leeds and Angourie Rice ("The Beguiled," "The Nice Guys," "Ladies in Black") as Betty Brant play classmates who support and also hamper Peter Parker at the same time.
This Spider Adventure through Europe is fun, but way too glossy to be considered a really good movie. It is 90% brightly colored Hildebrandt Brothers-inspired CGI action, and no amount of syrupy sweet teen hormones can hide it.
The "Top Secret/Save the World" plot, is so standard, that a fifth-grader could have thought it up.
This movie was made for the "Buffy the Vampire" and "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" crowd, and very few (except the FanBoys) people over 25 will be impressed.
But, as I said in the beginning, I AM getting use to that Holland fella.
