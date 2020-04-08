With the Brick & Mortar Theaters shut down, I figured I’d review some of MY favorite films from “The Olden Days”. Depending upon the age of the reader, you may be reminded of some pretty darn good movies, or if young, maybe be tipped off to… some pretty darn good movies. Either way, this may help keep your movie fix alive.
Not long after the end of World War II, Twentieth Century Fox gave us one of the best representations of the lives of bomber crews with the 8th Air Force, daring airmen who risked their lives daily in order to knock out Germany’s war production facilities and strong points.
Director Henry King (“The Song of Bernadette,” “The Sun Also Rises,” “The Snows of Kilimanjaro”) focuses on the commanders, more than the enlisted men, showing the stresses put upon generals who must weigh human losses against material gains.
Although there are plenty of action sequences (most are real combat footage filmed in the middle of actual attacks by flak and enemy fighters), this movie is about the burden put on men who seldom made it through 25 combat missions intact.
The Hollywood star here is Gregory Peck (Moby Dick,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Gentleman’s Agreement”) as General Frank Savage, commander of the 918th Bomber Squadron, taking over for a command officer who has experienced “combat fatigue” — the forerunner of PTSD.
Peck was one of the legends of Hollywood, and even more so, still managed to stand out as exceptional in his role.
Another standout performance in this movie is Dean Jagger (“Mr. Novak,” “King Creole,” “Bad Day at Black Rock”) as Major Stovall, who, from the opening scene on, is the memorable glue and holds the whole movie together. A human “MacGuffin.”
Sometime star/sometime character actor Gary Merrill (“Young Dr. Kildare,” “All About Eve,” “Where the Sidewalk Ends”) stars as Col. Davenport, a second-tier role which he plays to the best of anyone’s ability. He is most recognized as a “that guy, I can’t remember his name,” and yet is always remembered for his best roles, including this one.
Millard Mitchell (“Winchester ‘73,” “Singing in the Rain,” “Kiss of Death”) as General Pritchard, another member of the Top Brass, and this guy, also, though never a “star,” still can be remembered for some great roles during Hollywood’s Golden Years. Especially in a lot of Westerns.
A young man who was seen a lot on the small screen during television’s infancy, Robert Arthur (“Ace in the Hole,” “Hellcats of the Navy,” “Wild Youth”) plays Sgt. McIllhenny, the “Radar O’Reilly” of the outfit. With the Irish surname and his character’s actions and humor, this is probably the inspiration for the “MASH” character in the future.
Another great second-tier player is Robert Patton (“Barnaby Jones,” “Adam-12,” “Dragnet”) as Lt. Bishop, a character whose subplot helps to humanize the problems of leadership where death is a daily occurrence.
“Twelve O’clock High” is considered, by the real-life veterans, the most accurate movie of daylight bombing raids over Germany. That’s pretty high recommendation.
This is on my “Top Five List” of all-time favorites. No matter what types of movies you enjoy, you will probably enjoy THIS one.