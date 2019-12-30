Tragic movies about Type A personalities, always on the hustle, have been a staple of Hollywood for years. Notable among them, movies like “The Cincinnati Kid” (with Steve McQueen), “The Gambler” (with James Caan), “Midnight Cowboy” (with Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman), “Rounders” (with Matt Damon and Ed Norton) and, of course, “The Hustler” (with Paul Newman).
Directors Bennie and Josh Rafdie (“Daddy Longlegs,” “Good Time,” “Heaven Knows What”) have added a new classic with “Uncut Gems,” a movie about a New York Jewish diamond merchant/degenerate gambler.
Adam Sandler (“Billy Madison,” “Little Nicky,” “Happy Gilmore”) stars as Howard Ratner, a diamond merchant who is constantly hustling, ostensibly to stay ahead of his bookies and their leg-breakers. But, you get feeling that the hustle is in his nature, probably from the kindergarten playground on.
The movie follows the erratic life of Ratner, displaying a savage world of sports gambling and a “down-low” diamond business.
Ratner’s familial situation further entangles his character in a hectic, fast-paced game of cat and mouse to score big, before his debts collapse upon him.
Julia Fox (“The Great American Mud Wrestle”) is his side girl, Julia, while Idina Menzel (“Frozen,” “Glee,” “Rent”) plays Dinah, his wife. Both are great in their roles, although Menzel gives a more solid performance, while Fox gets much more screen time.
The second tier is loaded with talent, both old and new.
Eric Bogosian (“Talk Radio,” “Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” “Billions”) stars as Arno, the loan shark who has to do what loan sharks do — pressure the debtor to the maximum without breaking him.
To do that, he used his “muscle,” two unknown actors, Keith Williams Richards as Phil and Tommy Kominik as Nico. Both give nice performances, especially Richards, whose no-nonsense performance could easily explode into a movie of its own.
Veteran actor Judd Hirsch (“Taxi,” “Independence Day,” “Dear John”) has a small part as Gooey, the relative who helps out. Hirsch is very underused here, but that is part of what his character is all about.
Another excellent, though minor performance is LaKeith Stanfield (“Knives Out,” “Atlanta,” “The Girl in the Spiders Web”) as Demany. As the middleman in part of the scheming, he is noticeable, without overdoing his performance. Good work!
Retired NBA great, Kevin Garnett plays himself and seems in over his head, theatrically, although it could just be great acting, as the look makes his character appear shallow and modest to the extreme. Which plays well within the movie.
“Uncut Gems” was exactly what I imagined it to be. A great non-comedic performance by a guy known for his comedy. I have watched Sandler grow up, from his MTV days, through legendary funny films (which I never cared for), and now he shows some serious acting chops.
I hope that he picks and chooses his future efforts with care, so that he always stands out with outstanding work like this.
“Uncut Gems” is a must-see if you like realistic, gutsy movies about guys trying to make it big, if only they can make it through the day.