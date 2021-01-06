Legendary movie director John Ford was once asked, by a film student, what he was trying to achieve when he made “Stagecoach” (1939) — what most consider the best Western of all time.
Without a moment’s hesitation, and with no sense that he was joking, he replied, “We were trying to achieve a paycheck.”
I was reminded of this after recently watching “WW84” (Wonder Woman 1984). I can believe that everyone here, was doing it for the money. And most may have thought they were definitely earning it.
That this movie was a disappointment cannot be laid at the feet of director Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman,” “Monster”), because, although basically a television director, she did very well with the original “Wonder Woman” in 2017 and also with “Monster” in 2003.
In my experienced opinion, this movie failed because the plot stinks!
The visuals were slightly above average, the dialogue was corny, but was meant to be, spoofing the 1984 television era vibe. But, the whole “be careful what you wish for” thing was goofy.
And I think the players realized it.
The gorgeous Gal Gadot (“Fast & Furious” franchise, “Criminal,” “Asfur”) as Diana Prince (Wonder Woman) still seems to be “acting” while she performs, and her co-star, Chris Pine (the modern “Star Trek” franchise, “Hell or High Water,” “Horrible Bosses 2”) as Steve Trevor, is even worse.
I don’t know much about being a thespian, but I would describe this form as “no method” acting.
Kristin Wiig (“Saturday Night Live,” “Bridesmaids,” “Ghostbusters (2016)”) as Barbara Minerva is much better at it, but her comedy background is wasted in this (perceived to be) non-comedy movie.
Her character is basically the Wonder Woman equivalent version of Michelle Pfeiffer’s Selina Kyle/Catwoman role in “Batman Returns.” It is a clustered mess, and although she tries hard to make it believable, she does not succeed.
I don’t know what to say about the Bad Guy. Pedro Pascal (“Game of Thrones,” “Narcos,” “The Mandalorian”) as Maxwell Lord, is comical in the only character that demands that ingredient. But, considering the plotline, and most of his dialogue, he is fighting an uphill battle.
A lot of “WW84” doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, although the beginning, with “Wonder Child” participating in her homeland’s Olympic contest is very well done, but sets us up to believing the rest of the film will be even better.
Not so…
“Wonder Woman 1984” would have been a much better movie if…well, if they had done ANYTHING differently.
I hate giving bad reviews to movies (because this is just ONE MAN’S opinion), but I felt that this one had to be written.
Until next time, let’s keep those movie theaters in business.