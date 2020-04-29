Not long after Watergate, where America witnessed that the CIA really is capable of doing immoral and asinine things, even to its own country, Director Sydney Pollack (“The Slender Thread,” “Tootsie,” “This Property is Condemned”) gave us a great “spy movie’ based on a best seller by James Grady.
“Three Days of the Condor” stars Robert Redford (“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “The Sting,” “The Natural”) as Turner, a CIA bookworm who does nerd-type research for the government.
When his entire library full of co-workers is wiped out for some unknown reason, Turner is on the run, trying to find an escape strategy and looking for a reason for the massacre.
Turner befriends (OK, kidnaps) an innocent bystander named Kathy, played well by Faye Dunaway (“Bonnie and Clyde,” “Chinatown,” “Network”) who does the Stockholm Syndrome thing (hey, it’s ROBERT REDFORD) and the two of them plunge headlong into conspiracy, spy craft, and each other.
The romantic angle is “1970s movie” romantic, portrayed more as a plot device than anything substantial. Dunaway’s character could just as easily have been replaced by a male character, making for a “buddy picture.” Dunaway does well with what she is given, but this is definitely a Redford showcase.
Playing Turner’s boss, Cliff Robertson (“Charly,” “PT-109,” “Falcon Crest”) is Higgins, who shows no emotion whatsoever as he attempts to silence his employee. Robertson is perfect for the role, believable as the calm, collected career espionage agent who has worked his way to management and totally believes in his cause.
Veteran thespian Max van Sydow (“The Exorcist,” “The Seventh Seal,” “The Greatest Story Ever Told”) is the hitman, Joubert, a common sense kind of guy who kills when told to, without asking “why?”
Another tried-and-true legend of the stage and screen is John Houseman (“The Paper Chase,” “The Fog,” “The Winds of War”) as Mr. Wabash, the crusty old Spy Chief who remains calm and steady, even when killing people becomes nothing more than a deadly game of chess.
Turner, looking for answers, is like a Jason Bourne novel/film, except the protagonist has neither superpowers, nor advanced combat training; he is just “a guy.” Which makes for a far more interesting chase/search.
“Three Days of the Condor” is well worth hunting down, especially if you are a fan of novels/movies with guys named Jack Ryan, Jason Bourne, Ethan Hunt or Bond (James Bond).
This movie is one of those “better than the book” films, although the novel is still amazing, also.