HUNTINGTON — As Marshall University Career Services continues to provide resources for students in more than 80 undergraduate majors and areas of emphasis, Marshall acknowledges what majors are most popular according to enrollment — such as the top 11 majors data gathered in fall 2021.
As capacity is an issue when accepting applications, University Communications Director Leah Payne said data is checked throughout the school year.
“Our academic affairs teams are constantly working to review our programs and majors to determine what programs are succeeding and which ones are not, reviewing student-to-professor ratio and numbers of sections available,” Payne said.
Being able to check numbers allows Marshall to recognize department popularity and if a major should be terminated. For example, the master’s degree in Latin was formally deleted after the February Board of Governors meeting.
With 463 students, biological sciences is the most popular major at Marshall. The major offers specializations in biomedical sciences, cell, molecular and medical biology, ecology and evolutionary biology and microbiology.
“I’m thrilled about the number. I’m very glad that we are popular and people like our classes. But perhaps most importantly, I’m glad we can help people get to their career choices,” Brian Antonsen, chairman of biological sciences, said.
Antonsen said the department successfully reaches the students who are interested, but there is a struggle to initially attract them. A group of faculty members will often go to high schools and work on outreach.
“I think just simply talking to people and bringing up conversations about Marshall and biology make a huge difference,” Antonsen said.
Professors in the major are aware of the large percentage of students, as they compare the professor-to-student ratio, but students are not necessarily aware as competition is not in mind.
Antonsen compared his college experience at what he said was a bigger institution to the students in Marshall’s Biological Sciences department.
“I don’t see much of that competition here. I see a more friendly environment, and it’s something that a lot of us who come from other places notice. They aren’t out to get each other. They support each other in the same field,” Antonsen said.
The Biological Sciences faculty also hears what the students want for their education at Marshall and implement it in the classroom.
“We are completely revamping our curriculum next fall. We’re adding a bunch of new courses, and we are changing how we teach other courses, all with the goal of increased flexibility for students,” Antonsen said. “Students are going to have more options setting their schedule going forward. We are also bringing on a few new courses that students have demanded.”
The classes that will be offered next fall include human anatomy and human physiology specifically for biological sciences majors. Marshall currently includes the two classes for nonmajors.
Following biological sciences in popularity is psychology.
Junior Catherine Blankenship changed majors to psychology last semester, with hopes to open her own practice one day.
“I decided that psychology is something that I observe and understand each day,” Blankenship said. “I’ve only started with two classes so far, and it is very hands-on and allows you to think in ways you would never consider, which is exactly what I want.”
Blankenship said she did not choose a psychology major because it is popular at Marshall, but because she understands the need to focus on mental health and that the number of students reflects that.
Health sciences ranks in third place, followed by ASN nursing in fourth and BSN nursing in fifth. Management, providing two areas of emphasis — HR behavior and supply chains and logistics — in the Lewis College of Business is sixth.
Jeff Archambault, interim dean of the Lewis College of Business, said it is not a surprise that management is among the most popular majors at Marshall.
“We are here to serve students,” Archambault said. “I’m glad that it is popular. It gives us a real opportunity to help students and give them the opportunity to help businesses.”
Glen Midkiff, director of the Center for Stakeholder Engagement for the Lewis College of Business, said he thinks the career prospects is why students are attracted to the major and the College of Business.
Midkiff said a recent National Association of Colleges and Employers report said business, administration and management are always the top majors that students study.
“One of the recent surveys says that 61% of their employers were going to hire business management majors and their salaries are going to go up by 3% in 2022 — so it’s in demand,” Midkiff said.
“I think, too, that this is a people-oriented career path. I think that’s very attractive to students. We are social creatures,” Archambault said.
Midkiff said the business department connects students to the right internship for their career goals. The John F. Ray Hall Center for Strategic Engagement is organized for outreach to work with various employers within the region and nationally.
“I think out students take pride in being at Marshall. We were recently named by the Princeton reviews for being one of the best business schools, and so the students take a lot of pride in that,” Midkiff said.
Following management is a Regents Bachelor of Arts degree in seventh place. The degree is a nontraditional, interdisciplinary degree option designed to help adult students who are working and is offered online to allow students to learn around their schedule.
In eighth place is marketing, followed by exercise science in ninth and accounting in 10th, and ending the list with 148 students is criminal justice.
Although Career Services tries to follow the most enrolled majors, Payne said majors like elementary education and secondary education are noted as attracting many students and are considered foundational to Marshall’s mission.
Signature majors like commercial pilot, engineering and specialty agriculture do not have a large number of enrollees currently, but are “strong, vibrant and growing,” according to Payne.
To learn more about undergraduate majors provided at Marshall University, visit https://www.marshall.edu/academics/undergraduate/.