HUNTINGTON — Cancer is the leading cause of death in West Virginia, according to Dr. Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, director of the West Virginia University Cancer Institute.
Hazard-Jenkins was one of the speakers at the 10th annual West Virginia Bioscience Summit on Thursday at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall on the Huntington campus of Marshall University.
“The leading cause of death used to be trauma, but it is now cancer,” she said. “West Virginia has the third-largest cancer mortality rate in the nation.”
Hazard-Jenkins said the most common cancers reported among the state’s residents are lung and bronchus, breast, prostate, and colon and rectal.
“If you combine breast, prostate, and colon and rectal, more people die of lung cancer in our state than those three combined,” she said. “Sadly, we have the highest smoking prevalence in the United States.”
Hazard-Jenkins said WVU Cancer Institute’s efforts to combat the disease must be on multiple levels.
“Education, access not only to the diagnosis, but I also think it’s exceedingly important for us to also remember access to care comes after diagnosis, because there is a lot that happens after you are diagnosed with cancer that is incredibly important,” she said.
Hazard-Jenkins said the WVU Cancer Institute is continuing studies with the goal to shift to an early-stage diagnosis of cancer.
Matthew Sturm, senior director of government affairs at GRAIL Inc., spoke about a multicancer early detection technology that holds the potential to revolutionize cancer screening.
GRAIL is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with locations in Washington, D.C., North Carolina and the United Kingdom. It is supported by global investors and pharmaceutical, technology and health care companies. The company built one of the largest clinical study programs conducted in genomic medicine, and the data published in Annals of Oncology further support GRAIL’s approach and commitment to clinical and scientific rigor, according to Sturm.
“We care deeply about the unprecedented cancer burden in West Virginia,” Sturm said. “We are a very proud member of the West Virginia Bioscience Association because the industry must step up in the face of the high cancer incidence and high cancer mortality figures.”
Sturm said GRAIL has identified cancerous DNA and where it’s coming from.
“Cancer cells are dying even as they are growing, so cancer cells, when they die, they release their cancerous DNA into the bloodstream,” he said. “In fact, the more aggressive a cancer grows, the more of these DNA signals are shed into the bloodstream.”
Sturm said GRAIL’s technology can detect more than 50 cancer types across all stages, with a false positive rate of less than 1%, through a single blood draw.
“When a cancer signal is detected, the test can also identify where the cancer is located in the body (the tissue of origin) with 93% accuracy,” he said.
Sturm said the majority of deadly cancers do not have guideline-recommended screening tests available, and as a result, most cancers are detected too late, after they have progressed to late stages when chances of survival are much lower. When cancer is diagnosed after it has spread, the five-year cancer-specific survival rate is 21%, compared to 89% when the cancer is diagnosed early and still localized, he said.
“At GRAIL, we believe that multicancer early detection has the potential to significantly reduce cancer mortality,” Strum said. “There is really a lot to do to meet this vision, and we are totally committed to it and we have to get the word out on these new technologies.”
The summit was hosted by the West Virginia Bioscience Association with the goal of highlighting the entrepreneurs, researchers, companies and new policies that are making a positive difference in West Virginia’s life science community.
“The West Virginia Bioscience Summit highlights the progress being made in the biotech industry in the state and feature experts discussing strategies to grow life science businesses in the region,” said Bryan Brown, the association’s executive director.
“Entrepreneurs and researchers in any technology or life science field will benefit from the programming offered at this year’s conference,” said Brown. “Economic developers, investors, policy makers and technical assistance providers will benefit as well.”
The event featured state and regional leaders from the life sciences, academia and government on a variety of topics.
West Virginia’s medical cannabis industry and the medical benefits, research opportunities and economic impact it holds were discussed. Representatives from Trulieve discussed their Cabell County production operations, the procedures under which they operate and the medical applications of their products. Eric Blough with Marshall University School of Pharmacy highlighted potential industry partnerships and research opportunities through the Institute of Medical Cannabis & Therapeutics.
The success of the West Virginia SBIR/STTR State Matching Grant Program and initiatives to spur new applications and awards leading to new company growth was another topic. Officials said SBIR/STTR awards have increased dramatically in West Virginia over the past two years due to the establishment of a state matching grant program and aggressive education and outreach. Representatives from the FAST Grant Program and West Virginia SBDC In-Tech Program discussed these results, while Dr. Michael Norton with Parabon NanoLabs highlighted the value of SBIR/STTRs to researchers and growing companies.
Representatives from Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, the Robert C. Byrd Institute, Marshall University Office of Technology Transfer, WVU Office of Student & Faculty Innovation and the Clinical & Translational Science Institute showcased the programs and technologies facilitating innovation and economic growth.
“West Virginia’s entrepreneur assistance and technology commercialization ecosystem is robust, collaborative and helping turn concepts into companies,” Brown said. “There were discussions on innovation assistance providers helping entrepreneurs develop their technologies and grow their business.”
Dr. Michelle McMurry Heath, president and CEO of the national Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), remarked on the state of the life science industries and what the future holds, and entrepreneurs from Cabell County-based life science and medical device companies showcased their products and services.
The summit was sponsored by Marshall University, Biotechnology Innovation Organization, VWR Avantor, TechConnect West Virginia, Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America, Novartis and Pfizer.