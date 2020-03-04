HURRICANE — Buffalo High used a late-game push to edge Sherman in Class A Region 4 Section 2 play, 60-58 at Hurricane High School.
With just 7.8 seconds on the clock, the Tide missed a pair of free throws at the line and after Sherman then fouled David Whittington on a drive to the bucket with a second left, the game was sealed for the Bison when he hit a pair of clutch free throws to help send his squad to round two.
Sherman’s last-second heave from long distance fell short.
Sherman’s RJ Cline had hit a 3-point shot from the wing to tie the game at 58-58, but the Tide were unable to find the twine again in the final seconds.
“I thought we went in with the right game plan and got stagnant in the second quarter against their 1-3-1 defense,” Sherman Coach Aaron Pauley said. “We gave up some transition points in the first half and we talked about that at halftime and the kids did a good job of responding. The last 90 seconds of the game was crucial and it affected the outcome of the game. We had our opportunities and both players and coaches could have done a few things differently to have a different outcome but in the end, the effort was there and we played very hard.”
Sherman (11-12) jumped out to a 21-13 lead early with hot perimeter shooting of Dalton Rollo and Chris Abbott, who hit a combined six 3-point shots in the game with Abbott netting five.
In the second period, it was Buffalo’s Noah Thompson catching fire for the Bison, hitting a pair of his game-high six 3-point shots and 21 points.
Buffalo led after three quarters, 50-44, but Sherman surged forward in the fourth frame thanks to key defensive stops by guard Alex Kirk and timely buckets from Kirk, Cline and Brian Busby.
“Throughout the game, we missed a lot of shots in the paint and you can’t beat a good team and miss easy points,” Pauley added. “Whether it be a layup or a put-back after an offensive rebound, you have to capitalize on those things.”
Buffalo went 10-of-20 from the foul line and the Tide were 11-of-20 from the charity stripe.
Sherman improved by 10 wins from a season ago when they won just a single game with no seniors on that team.
“I give (last season’s head coach) David Henderson credit for instilling the right attitude for winning into the guys and letting them play and make mistakes as underclassmen,” Pauley added. “It really helped going into this year getting that experience and the work he did was a big part of the wins we have this year and I’m really glad he is still a part of our staff. We have a lot of things to work on in the off-season but we are up to the challenge and I’m real proud of our guys for how they have competed every night.”
Buffalo will face top-seeded Tug Valley on Tuesday in round two.
BUFFALO — 13 21 16 10 — 60
SHERMAN — 22 9 13 14 — 58
BUFFALO SCORING — N Thompson 21, I Thompson 12, David Whittington 10, Alec Hanshw 10, England 10
SHERMAN SCORING — Abbott 21, D Rollo 15, Cline 10, Kirk 8, Busby 4