GLENHAYES — Bad luck followed the Tolsia Rebels home as the Buffalo Bison raced to a 47-6 win Friday night at Wilt Salmons Athletic Field in Glenhayes.
Tolsia (0-6) was playing in its first home game of the year after five straight on the road. The Rebels were scheduled to play Fairland at home earlier this year, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19.
But the problems that plagued Tolsia on the road still haunted them on their home field. Buffalo (2-4) forced four turnovers in the win and turned many of those into points to create a large lead in the first half.
After a lengthy punt return set up Buffalo’s first touchdown of the night, Tolsia turned the ball over at their own 38 yard line and Buffalo scored a short time later, doubling their lead. Later in the quarter, they turned the ball over at their own 20, giving Buffalo an even shorter field.
It was ultimately a sequence that sparked a 34-point quarter for the visiting Bison, who led by 28 at the halftime break. Quarterback Josh Moody threw for three touchdowns in the opening half, one each to Wyatt Cobb, Chase Lovejoy and Drew Clendenin.
“Stuff got executed tonight. When you execute you can win, and that’s what we haven’t been doing that we got done tonight,” Buffalo coach Brian Batman said. “I don’t know if we’ve scored 47 points all year coming into this one.”
He was right. The Bison came in having scored 36 points through their first five games of the year, and had not scored more than six since their opener, a 21-20 victory over Greenbrier West.
Tolsia didn’t have the same success on the offensive side of the ball, tallying just 118 yards of offense in the contest, 38 of which came on their only scoring play of the night, a touchdown pass from Cameron Ratliff to David Dingess in the second quarter. Levi Parsley led the Rebels with 36 yards rushing, double that of the next highest player.
“We turned the ball over in bad spots, and it’s happened like that all year,” Tolsia coach Eric Crum said. “Once the momentum gets away from us, we don’t do a very good job of fighting back.”
Buffalo’s Bradley Harris scored a pair of touchdowns in the third period to extend the lead to 47-6, which put the game on a running clock. The Bison snapped a four-game skid, while Tolsia remains in search of its first win of the season.
The Rebels have been outscored 147-6 in their past three games.
Perhaps the highlight of the game for the Tolsia Rebels community came at halftime when members of the 1959-60 Crum High School Mountaineer football team, coached by Al Lockhart, was recognized at halftime. The school closed in 1988 and consolidated with Fort Gay High School, forming Tolsia High School. They were the only undefeated team in the high school’s history, though the Mountaineers did win a Class A state championship in 1965 and were runners-up in 1966. James Perry, an assistant coach in 1960, coached those teams.
Those in attendance were Bob Lester, JP Justice, Amos Prince, Bill Marcum, Bob Marcum, Johnny Beckett, Willis Pertee, Roy Conn, Jessie Dillon, Walace Spaulding, Roscoe Spaulding, Jack Fitch, Charles Walker and Gary Stepp.
THS 0 6 0 0 — 6
BUF 0 34 13 0 — 47
B — Lovejoy 10 rush (Reedy kick good)
B — Wilfong 3 rush (kick good)
B — Cobb 30 pass from Moody (kick blocked)
B — Lovejoy 25 pass from Moody (kick good)
T — Dingess 38 pass from Ratliff (conversion failed)
B — Clendenin 18 pass from Moody (kick good)
B — Harris 5 rush (kick good)
B — Harris 64 rush (kick no good)
RUSHING: (T) Parsley 6-36, Litton 10-18, Ramey 5-17, Eker 2-4, Dingess 3-4, Ratliff 8-1, Stone 1-0, Williamson 1-0; (B) Harris 8-103, 2TD, Lovejoy 7-39, TD, Jones 3-16, Moody 1-13, Whittington 1-4, Kearns 1-2, Wilfong 2- minus 4, Morlachetta 1- minus 7.
PASSING: (T) Cameron Ratliff, 1-of-2, 38 yards, TD; (B) Josh Moody 11-of-15, 162 yards, 3 TD, Nicholas Morlachetta 2-of-3, 17 yards.
RECEIVING: Dingess 1-38, TD; (B) Lovejoy 2-43, TD, Cobb 2-38, TD, Jones 3-30, Nutter 2-29, Clendenin 1-18, TD, J. Harris 1-10, Winter 1-7, B. Harris 1-4.