Sometimes, an expanded premise is not always a plot. Yes, director Deon Taylor (“The Hustle,” “Meet the Blacks,” “The Intruder”), we get it. Sometimes the good guys are as bad as the bad guys. It’s not a hugely new concept.
And, sometimes you are too busy preaching, so that you get in the way of the story.
In “Black and Blue” (an excellent “catchy” title, by the way), Taylor gives us a nice cops-and-robbers movie, with a strong cast, tight filming and plenty of action, but it seems to slow down immensely, when the fact that “discrimination is wrong” is almost subliminally flashed across the screen.
The plot here is not all that new, and is also not all that fictional. Mirroring a huge police corruption scandal that resulted in murder in New Orleans three decades ago, as well as more recent corruption in the NOPD, this movie still lets you know, “it’s only a movie.”
The way that the corruption is central to the plot is no problem, the storyline is well written, even though there are plot points and procedural errors that are noticeable (with all of the cop shows, both fiction and non-fiction on the small screen, audiences now are more knowledgeable that in years past), “Black and Blue” is pretty solid.
And the casting is darn near perfect.
As Officer Alicia West, Naomie Harris (“Skyfall,” “Moonlight,” “Southpaw”) does a great job, while still staying completely believable. I do like the fact that there is no love interest, something that Hollywood seems to think is a “must” for any strong female lead.
Tyrese Gibson (“Fast & Furious” franchise, “Baby Boy,” “Transformer” movies) as Milo Jackson, also does a fine job, as a simple, good man, living in a rough world.
As a nasty bad guy, Frank Grillo (“The Purge: Anarchy,” “The Kingdom,” “The Grey”) plays undercover cop, Malone, to the max, although underutilized as far as screen-time is concerned.
While Reid Scott (“Vee,” “Venom,” “Under the Eiffel Tower”) as Kevin, fits in perfectly as an almost-second tier player.
Both James Moses Black (“Bayou Caviar,” “Alex & Me,” “24: Legacy”) as Officer Deacon Brown and Beau Knapp (“Run All Night,” “The Nice Guys,” “Shots Fired”) as the nameless second NARC, also show up and perform great background players, while Mike Colter (“Luke Cage,” “Ringer,” “The Good Wife”) as Gangsta Darius is almost invisible, and yet is very much a force when he does appear onscreen.
“Black and Blue” ends up being a standard police “shoot ‘em up” that tries really hard to be like a lot of others. The constant “this is WRONG” attitude made it a bit tedious and the often uneven amount of “we know how this is gonna end” attitude kills any chance of a surprise ending.
If you want to watch an overly long episode of just about any gritty television drama from the last ten years, this movie fits the bill.
But, still, as the weather begins to get wet, there is no better place to spend a couple of hours than at your local movie theater.