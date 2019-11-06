ELEANOR — Eleanor Presbyterian Church at 205 Eleanor Circle in Eleanor will conduct a Blessing of the Animals event on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Pastor John Yeager C.P. will be available to bless our furry friends between 1 and 2 p.m. Participants are asked to have animals on leashes or in crates. If the animal can’t be brought to the church, it Pastor Yeager suggests to bring a picture of it to the blessing.
Lisa Price and Sharon Hill, who co-chair the church’s outreach committee, said “This is a great opportunity to recognize the strong bond with our animal companions. They give so much and ask so little in return.”
In Christianity, St. Francis of Assisi is associated as the patron saint of animals since he preached to the birds.
St. Bonaventure, who wrote the “Life of St. Francis” reports:
“He came to a spot where a large flock of birds of various kinds had come together. When God’s saint saw them, he quickly ran to the spot and greeted them as if they were endowed with reason…saying ‘Oh birds, my brothers and sisters, you have a great obligation to praise your Creator, who clothed you in feathers and gave you wings to fly with, provided you with pure air and cares for you without any worry on your part.’…”
For more information contact Pastor John Yeager C.P., at 304 360-1198 or yeagi@comcast.net.