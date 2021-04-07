The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PUTNAM COUNY WV

Putnam County-opoly will be available for sale at the Hurricane Walmart. These local equivalent games are made in Cincinnati by Late for the Sky Production Company, which started in 1985 by making licensed, collegiate board games with a property trading theme. The company has no affiliation with Hasbro, the makers of Monopoly and does not use any of its protected trademarks.

 Submitted photo

CINCINNATI — Have you ever been in the middle of a game of “Monopoly” and wondered what your local equivalent of Park Place or Oriental Avenue might be?

Well, wonder no more, as Late for the Sky Production Company has just released “Putnam County-opoly,” showcasing favorite landmarks and the most well-known parts of Putnam County.

Bill Schulte, one of the owners of Late for the Sky, explained in a news release how making the local games came about.

“We research several cities and counties around West Virginia to make a very localized game about a specific area. We always make sure that the locals love their town before we take on a project. We try to make the content as authentic as possible. So, we are reaching as many people as we can. We launch the sales exclusively at the local Walmart store in Putnam County. Naturally, Walmart likes to connect to their local customers, and everyone appreciates the fact that the games are made in the USA. Also, several other West Virginia cities and counties are on the drawing board for development and manufacturing.”

The games retail for $19.98.

