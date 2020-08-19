JULIAN — Attendees gathered at a picnic shelter at Waterways in Julian on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the first graduates of Boone County Family Treatment Court.
Boone serves as pilot for the program, which is picking up steam across the state of West Virginia.
Beyond Boone County, Randolph, Ohio, Nicholas and Roane counties have come aboard with the initiative. Once the Supreme Court approves their participation, Logan, McDowell and possibly Braxton County will have family treatment courts within the final quarter of 2020.
Sabrina Ward and Matt Blackshire were honored last week as Boone County’s graduates. The couple had their daughter removed from their home during their struggle with addiction. Ward spoke openly about her experience with the program with her young daughter at her side. Both parents are now employed full-time.
“A year ago, I was strung out and using every single day,” she said. “CPS took the baby, and on Oct. 10, we were accepted into family treatment court.”
Just a few short weeks later in November, the couple faced a hiccup in their recovery.
“We relapsed once and we’ve been clean since then,” she said. “All of the support of the court with my family and friends have been amazing. My baby has been the biggest inspiration. I felt like family treatment court wanted us to succeed and that is a big help. That was a big key, I think.”
Ward gave an emotional speech during the ceremony, which served as a platform for the couple’s gratitude for the opportunity to recover.
Prior to the Supreme Court getting behind the program, Boone County Circuit Judge Will Thompson provided substantial research regarding family court trends and statistics across the country. The blueprints used for success in West Virginia were Ithaca, New York, and Orange County, North Carolina.
“The thing that has stood out to me the most is how the participants have created their own community to support one another,” Thompson said. “We’ve had to stop a lot of the in-person interaction because of the (coronavirus) pandemic and I thought that would hurt, but they’ve held their own teleconference calls supporting one another. One of the keys to success was that element, and I wasn’t counting on that, but it was a wonderful surprise.”
Thompson added, “Funding is always an issue and community buy-in is an issue. I think our community needs to be aware of the success stories and we must have our leaders take charge and show the way. That is what is happening. I think most of the circuit judges that you talk to will tell you that the part of their docket that they like the least is abuse/neglects and the process of removing kids out of bad situations. I think it is being shown that we can give hope to these kids and families across the state.”
Mental health, substance abuse and parenting providers are part of the program, with the providers teaching basic parenting skills.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Tim Armstead spoke about the importance of the pilot programs across the state.
“It is absolutely important because this is an opportunity where we know that there are a number of families where we can’t put a child back in their homes safely,” he said. “We also recognize that this is traumatic to a child, and if you can get a family the treatment they need, that this is what is best for that child. We are looking for every opportunity we can find ways to do this and we are looking at other states for that data. Judge Thompson has been a tremendous advocate for this and he has shown us that it can work.”
Each of the family treatment courts is equipped with a local advisory committee made up of the supervising family treatment court judge, the county prosecutor, a defense attorney who regularly represents people in child abuse and neglect cases, the Community Service Manager of the Bureau of Children and Families of the Department of Health and Human Resources, and a court-appointed special advocate.
Kelly Gadd serves as the family treatment court case coordinator and Nick Leftwich is the coordinator for West Virginia Drug Court. His office helps to mitigate training, up-to-date best practices in relation to grants and law while training professionals at the local level.
“The success has come because of a team approach,” Leftwich said. “You have to have judges, prosecutors, DHHR workers and law enforcement folks coming together at a table and talking about these cases along with getting our participants the treatment and services and classes to help this person be a functioning member of our society. Our circuit judges make these courts a success.”
West Virginia Family Treatment Coordinator Chautle Haught said that it is important for the community to understand the purpose of family treatment court.
“Once there is a post-judication and there is a substance abuse issue within that family that led to the removal of their children, their acceptance is voluntary and we have the coordinator there doing assessments, and there is no lag time for them to see their kids, connect with services — and we’ve seen a huge impact across the state.”
Haught added, “It worked better than I thought. I worked for CPS for many years so I’m well-versed in the field and I’ve seen the termination of parental rights. You see families that you think will make it and they don’t. I think it comes down to a lack of one-on-one support. Our CPS workers are so taxed that they simply don’t have the time for it. We are catching folks at minute one and it is making a huge difference.”
Del. Rodney Miller said he has followed the program closely with great interest and as a former sheriff of Boone County, he sees the problems from multiple angles. Miller serves on the House Judiciary Committee and supported Thompson’s efforts.
“Judge Thompson is known for his work around the state, particularly for his drug court program,” he said. “He was able to convince everyone in the house as well as the senate that this was the best way to go. Substance abuse doesn’t just affect that person — it affects that family as well as the community. Much of what Boone County is dealing with now is related to substance abuse. Boone County should be proud to be at the front end of something as opposed to waiting on someone else to lead.”
Probation Services Director Stephanie Bond spoke about her agency and the success she has seen.
“For family treatment court it is a little different because these participants aren’t on probation,” she said. “Treatment courts are under our purview so we are involved, but it is important to note that these people aren’t on probation.”
She concluded, “Treatment courts are fantastic; juvenile and adult drug courts and now we have the family treatment courts, Judge Thompson was the push and the backbone behind this for years.”
Like all graduates of family treatment court, Ward and Blackshire will receive support via a multitude of services and programs provided by agencies that serve southern West Virginia.