CHARLESTON — Members of the House Health Committee on Thursday passed along a bill requiring physicians provide medical care to a child “born alive” during an abortion with few questions, no debate and only one audible “no” vote by Del. Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia.
House Bill 4007, or the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, would direct physicians to exercise “reasonable medical judgment” should a fetus be alive following an abortion.
Physicians caught violating the law could lose their medical license.
State law currently prohibits women from having an abortion after 20 weeks of gestation.
At the questioning of committee majority chairman Mike Pushkin, Del. Margaret Staggers — who is also a physician — said there is no possibility for a fetus to survive if delivered at or before 20 weeks.
North Carolina recently passed a similar bill that was vetoed by the governor. Women’s health advocates in West Virginia called the bill dangerous.
The bill now heads to the House floor.