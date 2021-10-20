Ismael Borrero has been on the run before, but usually it was running for his life as defenders chased him down in the backfield while he attempted to pass.
Lately, however, the Hurricane senior quarterback has turned many of those past sacks into positive yardage — and then some.
In his last three games, Borrero has gained 181 yards on a dozen carries — not to mention breaking off touchdown runs of 56 and 16 yards against Parkersburg and 64 yards against St. Albans. That’s a complete turnaround from his previous 16 games under center for the Redskins.
During his sophomore and junior seasons and the first four games this year, Borrero had been sacked numerous times and wasn’t gaining much when he did run. In that span, he sported a rushing line of 74 carries for 104 yards — not even 11/2 yards per attempt — and in seven games ended up with zero or minus-yards on the ground. But recently, he’s been busting loose.
Against SA, he carried twice for 80 yards and against Parkersburg, six times for 73 yards. Last week at Lincoln County, it was 28 yards on four attempts. He’s already the leading passer in the Mountain State Athletic Conference (1,543 yards), so the extra yardage with his feet makes him even more dangerous as the Skins (4-3) chase a Class AAA playoff berth.
“He’s definitely coming into his own,’’ said Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor. “Sometimes, he’s got to [run]. Our offensive line is still trying to get it together. There are times when he’s flushed out of the pocket and has to take off and run it. He has the green light to run it any time he needs to.
“He’s not going to win a 100-meter sprint, but he can get 30, 40 yards sometimes when he’s got to do it. It’s like when the old Capital kids could run and make things happen with their feet. He’s an athlete, so there’s always that threat.’’
Taylor said the Hurricane coaches are even calling designed runs for Borrero, including the long one at Parkersburg.
“That was just a read,’’ Taylor said, “but he read it wrong. He was just a better athlete than they had on their end. He just makes plays. What he does, you can’t get mad at him when he messes up.’’
Borrero now leads the team in scoring with 33 points on five touchdown runs and three extra point kicks.
