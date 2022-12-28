The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Winfield’s Cody Griffith looses the ball while being guarded by Poca’s Kambel Meeks during the game between the teams at Winfield High on Dec. 22.

 Kenny Kemp | HD Media

Poca senior standout Kambel Meeks has certainly made a name for himself in the program, including being an integral part of the Dots’ Class AA basketball state championship last season.

Meeks had another big moment for Poca on Thursday when he picked up a loose ball off a turnover, raced down the court and made a layup just before the buzzer to give the Dots a 35-33 victory at Winfield.

