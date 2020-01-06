Isaac McKneely scored 40 points, including eight 3-pointers, and had seven rebounds to lead Poca to a 77-52 boys basketball win over Winfield Friday night.
Noah Rittinger added 18 points and seven assists for the Dots (6-1 overall, 4-0 in the Cardinal Conference).
Donovan Craft led Winfield (2-4) with 16 points and Hunter Morris added 12.
Chapmanville 61, Wheeling Park 48: Philip Mullins tossed in a season-high 23 points and Obinna Anochili-Killen turned in a double-double as Chapmanville earned a win against Wheeling Park during the Cancer Research Classic at the Wheeling Civic Center.
The 6-foot-8 Killen had 17 points, 14 rebounds, six blocked shots and foul steals for the Tigers (6-1), who won their sixth in a row this season and their 51st straight against a West Virginia opponent.
Isaiah Smith scored 10 points for Chapmanville and Andrew Shull added nine points and five assists.
For the Patriots (6-2), Alex Vargo had 21 points and seven rebounds and Travis Zimmerman scored 10 points.
St. Albans 57, Musselman 45: The Red Dragons got off to a quick start, leading by 11 points after the first quarter en route to the home win.
Jaimelle Claytor scored a game-high 19 points for St. Albans (5-1) and Rodney Toler added 11. Brendan Doleman led Musselman (3-3) with 14 points.
South Charleston 67, Parkersburg South 64 (OT): Quay Sutton went for a game-high 27 points and the Black Eagles hit 11 3-pointers in earning the home win.
Harold Pannell added 13 points for SC (3-2). Dylan Day led Parkersburg South with 13 points followed by Malaki Sylvia with 12 points as the Patriots (4-2) nailed nine treys.
Parkersburg Catholic 65, Ravenswood 46: The Crusaders led by 27 after three quarters to remain unbeaten with the home win.
Patrick Copen paced Parkersburg Catholic (5-0) with 22 points, Jeb Boice added 17 and Xavier Collie chipped in 13. Shawn Banks led Ravenswood (3-3) with 12 points.
Logan 64, Mingo Central 48: David Early had a huge game with a double-double (27 points, 12 rebounds) to lead the Wildcats (5-3) to a big road win.
Drew Hatfield scored 22 points for Mingo Central and Devin Hatfield added 10 points.
Huntington 67, Ripley 64: Eli Archer had a double-double (29 points, 12 rebounds) to help the Highlanders outlast the Vikings for a double-overtime road win.
Amare Smith added 12 points for Huntington and Torin Lochow chipped in 11. Ty Johnson also had a double-double for Ripley with 28 points and 12 rebounds and Tobias Scholl scpred 17 points.
Lincoln County 64, Scott 49: John Blankenship led four double-figure scorers with 21 points for the Panthers in the home win.
Jayse Tully added 18 points for Lincoln County (7-2), followed by Will Carpenter (11), and Scooter Phillips (10). Jagger Bell scored a game-high 19 points for Scott and Landon Stone delivered 12 points.
Tug Valley 79, Tolsia 63: The Panthers only led by one at halftime but used a big second half to earn the home win.
Ethan Colegrove led Tug Valley with 24 points and 14 rebounds and Caleb May added 20 points. Jessie Muncy scored 17 points to lead Tolsia.
Braxton County 83, Clay County 74: The Eagles outscored the Panthers 14-5 in the second overtime to pull out the home victory.
Jadyn Stewart paced Braxton County (5-1) with 26 points and Hunter Knicely added 16. Colten Pritt scored 20 points to lead Clay County (4-2) and Curtis Litton tallied 17 points.
Princeton 92, Nicholas County 59: Ethan Parsons’ 24 points and eight rebounds led the way as the Tigers picked up a win in the New River Community and Technical College Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Peyton Brown added 16 points and nine assists for Princeton (7-2), which hit 12 3-point field goals. For the Grizzlies (1-4), Colby Pishner had 14 points and Ryleee Nicholas 12.
Southern 63, Wahama 29: Arrow Drummer dropped in 17 points and Cole Steele 12 to lead the host Tornadoes to victory. Abram Pauley had 11 points to pace the White Falcons (0-6).
Girls
Greenbrier East 67, George Washington 61: Amya Damon finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds as the host Spartans rallied in the fourth quarter to move to 9-1. Cadence Stewart added 16 points off the bench for East with Haley McClure finishing with 14.
Kalissa Lacy led all scorers with 24 points for GW (2-3) and went over 1,000 for her career. Amya Washington chipped in 11 for the Patriots and Vivian Ho had 10.
Nitro 83, Sissonville 49: Baylee Goins had a triple-double with 27 points, 18 assists and 10 rebounds in leading the Wildcats to the road win.
Also for Nitro (6-2), Emily Lancaster fired in 24 points and Haley Carroll added 18 points. Sydney Farmer tallied 24 points for Sissonville.
Roane County 43, Clay County 36: Faith Mason led Roane County (3-7) with 16 points and Madison Sinclair added 10 for the Raiders at home. Emilea Holcomb led Clay County (0-8) with eight points.
Charleston Catholic 29, Buffalo 26: Charleston Catholic overcame a scoreless third quarter to top Buffalo at home. Sydney Bolles led the Irish with 11 points. Abby Darnley led Buffalo with seven points.
Chapmanville 62, Summers County 49: The Tigers trailed by two at halftime but used a strong second half to post the come-from-behind win. Graci Brumfield led Chapmanville (5-2) with 20 points and Allie Williamson added 16. Gavin Pivont tallied a game-high 26 points for Summers (6-2) and Taylor Isaac had 14.
Herbert Hoover 80, Liberty Raleigh 21: Allison Dunbar and Taylor Ray led a balanced Herbert Hoover (6-3) offense scoring 19 points apiece. Regan Gary added 12 points for the Huskies.