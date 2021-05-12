CHARLESTON — One of the season’s most anticipated games turned into an instant classic. Isaac McKneely made doubly sure of it.
Poca’s All-State junior guard delivered not one but two knockout punches in the final seconds Friday morning as the Dots rallied for a thrilling 42-40 victory over Charleston Catholic in the Class AA boys basketball state tournament semifinals at the Charleston Coliseum.
The win sends No. 2 seed Poca (13-4) into Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. championship game against No. 1 Williamstown.
In essence, McKneely had to hit a pair of game-winners to get past the No. 3 seed Irish (12-3), who had won 11 straight coming into the contest and led by 10 points Friday with just over five minutes left in the game.
The first clutch shot by McKneely came with 22 seconds left, a 3-pointer that gave the Dots a 39-38 advantage. Catholic, however, immediately got a driving basket from its All-Stater, Aiden Satterfield, with 10 seconds to go, putting the Irish back up by one.
Poca didn’t hesitate, either, rushing down the floor and handing the ball back to McKneely, who dribbled to the top of the key and, between two defenders, leaped and launched another 3 that fell, sending the Dots’ nearby bench into delirium. The clock stopped at 1.7 seconds after a Catholic timeout.
“We practice these situations all the time,” McKneely said. “I just knew that I needed to go get a bucket. I was hoping to go to the rim, but they came and doubled me and I did a little hop step — I’m not sure what happened there — but it went down, so I guess that’s how we drew it up.”
With less than two seconds left, all Catholic could muster was a half-court heave by Satterfield that was off the mark.
Both premier players produced on Friday, as McKneely, the University of Virginia commit, had 25 points and four assists and the 6-foot-7 Satterfield, a senior who has signed with West Liberty, turned in 22 points and eight rebounds.
The game was also as good as advertised between Kanawha Valley teams ranked in the top three all year. They had been scheduled to meet twice in the regular season, but one game was called off by a leaky roof and the other by COVID-19 protocol.
For the Dots, the win also felt like justice after they’d lost two games this season at the buzzer — to Notre Dame in four overtimes and to Winfield on a three-quarter-court shot.
“They were resilient, just like they’ve been all year,” Poca coach Allen Osborne said of his players. “We’ve been through some tough times with COVID and injuries and lost a couple close games at the buzzer. I’m proud of them for battling. They didn’t quit. They believed they could do it the whole way through.
“Give Charleston Catholic some credit. A phenomenal game by them. They really played well defensively and kept us from running our offense. They defended us as good as anybody. I knew it was going to be a heck of a game and it was. We’re very fortunate, and I’m glad we won because we made a last shot for once.”
Defense was the name of the game in the first half as Poca led 17-9 at the break, holding Catholic to 17% shooting (4 of 24). But Satterfield came alive in the third period, knocking down four 3-pointers to ease the Irish into a 29-26 lead that turned into 36-26 early in the fourth quarter.
In all, Catholic’s run between the second and fourth quarters was 22-5, turning a seven-point deficit into a 10-point lead.
Hounded much of the way by Zion Suddeth, Catholic’s top defender, McKneely had 14 points after three quarters before heating up at the end. He also turned playmaker, driving the baseline and finding Kambel Meeks spotting up in the right corner for a 3 that brought the Dots within 38-36 with 60 seconds to go, leading to the hectic back-and-forth finish. That play was set up by a crucial offensive rebound by reserve Jordan Wolfe.
“I really appreciate my teammates,” McKneely said. “There were a lot of big things that happened — not just my shot. Kambel had a big 3, the big rebound, we all made plays down the stretch. That’s why I love my guys.”
Catholic’s second-year coach Hunter Moles was nearly inconsolable afterward.
“Players win games and coaches lose them,” Moles said. “That one was on me. I didn’t put ourselves in the best situations at the end of the game. No excuse; I just wasn’t good enough.
“These guys, man, they fought back, came back. We got the jitters, but we played our brand of basketball. I just didn’t have them in the right situations and have them ready for the late-game stuff. I’ll learn from it, and I’ll never forget it.”
Outside of McKneely and Satterfield, no player on either team reached double figures in points. Ethan Payne (Poca) and Anthony Minardi (Catholic) each scored nine. Minardi had one of the game’s three buzzer-beating 3s at the close of a quarter, as he buried a 3 off an inbound feed from Suddeth to end the third period.
The other two belonged to McKneely. The first one gave the Dots a 17-9 lead to cap the first quarter and the second won the game memorably.
“I was speechless,” McKneely said about the game-winner. “That was a crazy moment. Credit to Catholic. They played a hell of a game and gave us everything we could handle.”
Satterfield said competing in Friday’s showcase game was “a blessing” for him.
“Shout out to Poca,” Satterfield said. “Isaac made a great play, hit a tough shot, and so respect for him. It’s just a blessing to be able to play games like that. I know it didn’t turn out the way we wanted, but thankful I could have that experience and have it with my brothers.
“It hurts. It hurts a lot. But it is what it is, and I just want to keep going forward from it. Just so thankful to be able to play a game like that and represent Charleston Catholic — just a blessing.”
Poca’s comeback was enhanced by Catholic going 0 of 4 at the foul line in the final 1:21.
Charleston Catholic 7 2 20 11 — 40: Minardi 3-9 0-1 9, Suddeth 2-5 0-3 5, Satterfield 9-22 0-0 22, Turner 1-5 0-0 2, McCutcheon 1-3 0-2 2, Cinco 0-0 0-0 0, Dalporto 0-0 0-0 0, Murad 0-0 0-0 0, totals 16-46 0-6 40.
Poca 5 12 9 16 — 42: T.Payne 1-2 0-0 2, McKneely 7-17 5-7 25, Meels 1-4 0-0 3, E.Payne 4-11 1-3 9, Toney 1-4 0-0 3, Wolfe 0-0 0-0 0, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0, totals 14-38 6-10 42.
3-point goals: Charleston Catholic 8-22 (Minardi 3-7, Suddeth 1-3, Satterfield 4-10, Turner 0-1, McCutcheon 0-1), Poca 8-19 (McKneely 6-12, Meeks 1-3, Toney 1-4).