Point Pleasant goalkeeper Garrett Peck reaches for the ball over the shoulder of Hurricane’s Connor Bush (7) as Point Pleasant’s Cooper Tatterson (16), Caden Barger (4), Colton Young (19) and Hurricane’s Nate Kirk (10) look on.

 CHRIS DORST | HD Media

HURRICANE — The Hurricane boys soccer team faced a formidable opponent on its home pitch Thursday when Point Pleasant came to call.

The Redskins weren’t intimidated by Point’s 11-0-2 record heading into the game as they handled business in a 2-0 victory.

