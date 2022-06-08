Thursday and Friday will bring the potential for isolated showers and thunderstorms, meaning that the chance for showers will not be as widespread as earlier in the week. However, although the likelihood of storms is lower, they still can’t be ruled out to end the work week.
High temperatures for both Thursday and Friday will flirt with the 80-degree mark, with some areas staying trapped in the 70s. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.
The weekend will start quite unsettled, with widespread showers and thunderstorms taking over the region for Saturday. High temperatures will be cooler than average, with temperatures only rising into the 60s and 70s.
Conditions look a bit drier into Sunday, but rain still can’t be ruled completely out of the forecast to close the weekend. High temperatures will be warmer on Sunday, with temperatures climbing back into the 70s, if not the 80s for some.
Seasonable and dry conditions bring us into the start of the work week.
