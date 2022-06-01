After the heat wave to start the week, a cold front will bring us cooler weather conditions to end the work week. However, it doesn’t come without showers and thunderstorms.
Anticipate showers and thunderstorms throughout the day on Thursday, but mainly during the afternoon and evening.
High temperatures will be cooler with the clouds and storms around. Highs will rise into the 70s for most, rather than the 80s and 90s we have seen earlier this week.
Mostly cloudy skies into Thursday night, with a few stray showers lingering into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s.
Friday will bring gradual clearing, with perhaps a few showers earlier in the day. Temperatures will be cooler than average, with highs only rising into the 70s.
Friday night will bring cool and crisp weather, with low temperatures falling into the 50s. Expect mostly clear skies as well.
The weekend will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures warming back up slightly. Expect temperatures in the 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks dry, with a stray shower possible for Sunday.
The pattern looks to become hotter into the work week, with temperatures rising into the 80s and 90s.
