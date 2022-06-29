Talk about a relaxing start to the week when it comes down to the weather. We had cooler temperatures and drier conditions. However, temperatures will begin to climb back into the 90s starting Thursday, along with showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast by Friday afternoon.
Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start in the mid-upper 50s Thursday morning, with temperatures rising quickly into the afternoon. High temperatures will be right around the 90-degree mark, with dry conditions persisting for the day.
Mostly clear and dry conditions will continue into Thursday night, with low temperatures falling into the 60s.
Anticipate more clouds for Friday, with perhaps a few showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. Shower activity shouldn’t be widespread, however, be sure to have the rain gear handy as we close out the work week.
July 4th weekend looks to be a tad unsettled. High temperatures will be in the 80s and possibly the 90s throughout the weekend. But a slow moving frontal boundary will bring the possibility for showers and thunderstorms for both days of the weekend.
The good news is that Saturday and Sunday won’t be a washout, there should be some dry periods here and there.
Seasonable temperatures with lower rain chances will settle in for early next week.
