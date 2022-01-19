The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

55d254b8-174d-48fe-e92e-fb657f6f8486-largeScale_BrandonLawson

Brandon Lawson

Thursday brings a few snow showers early, with some slick spots possible. However, the biggest story will be the colder air. High temperatures Thursday will only rise into the 20s, with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. We should see drier conditions into the afternoon and overnight hours Thursday, but temperatures are going to plummet. Expect Thursday night low temperatures to fall into the teens and perhaps the single digits.

Friday will bring partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, with highs only climbing into the 20s once again. Another bitter cold night as well, as low temperatures will fall into the single digits and teens.

The weekend looks to be a tad warmer, but still chilly. Highs only in the 20s and 30s for both Saturday and Sunday. Regarding precipitation, the weekend brings quite a tricky forecast. Rain and snow showers will be possible for both Saturday and Sunday.

StormTeam Meteorologist Brandon Lawson, WCHS/WOWK

— StormTeam Meteorologist Brandon Lawson, WCHS/WOWK

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.