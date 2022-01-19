Thursday brings a few snow showers early, with some slick spots possible. However, the biggest story will be the colder air. High temperatures Thursday will only rise into the 20s, with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. We should see drier conditions into the afternoon and overnight hours Thursday, but temperatures are going to plummet. Expect Thursday night low temperatures to fall into the teens and perhaps the single digits.
Friday will bring partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, with highs only climbing into the 20s once again. Another bitter cold night as well, as low temperatures will fall into the single digits and teens.
The weekend looks to be a tad warmer, but still chilly. Highs only in the 20s and 30s for both Saturday and Sunday. Regarding precipitation, the weekend brings quite a tricky forecast. Rain and snow showers will be possible for both Saturday and Sunday.
