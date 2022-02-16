After a quiet start to the work week, a strong cold front brings unsettled weather and winter back to the region.
A strong and spring-like cold front will arrive to the region on Thursday, with widespread rainfall and even some rumbles of thunder along with it.
Expect strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall throughout the day on Thursday, with perhaps some isolated flash flooding concerns as well. It will be a mild day, with highs in the 60s, but the cold front will bring back the winter feel into Thursday night and Friday morning.
A few rain showers will linger into Thursday night and with low temperatures falling into the 20s, we could see a few snow flurries mix in by Friday morning.
Anticipate gradual clearing throughout the day on Friday. A few flakes to start, with more areas of sunshine into the afternoon. High temperatures will only climb into the 30s for the afternoon, which will be very cold compared to the couple of warm days we had.
The weekend looks mainly sunny, dry and seasonable. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s, with perhaps some lower 50s in the forecast as well for both Saturday and Sunday.
Conditions look to stay relatively nice into early next week.
