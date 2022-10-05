After a cool start to the work week, the warmest day comes on Thursday, with temperatures in the 70s and partly cloudy skies.
A cold front will arrive late Thursday and into Friday morning, allowing for a few showers to develop across the region.
Rain won’t be widespread for Friday, but isolated showers will certainly be possible.
With the cold front, temperatures will be a bit cooler for Friday. High temperatures will only climb into the 60s.
Although this cold front won’t bring much rain, its passage will usher in some cooler air.
Likely cold enough for some patchy frost on some nights.
Friday night, temperatures for most will fall into the 30s.
With clearing skies and calming winds, patchy frost development is likely heading into Saturday morning.
Be sure to protect sensitive plants heading into the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday should be mainly dry, but it will be unseasonably cool.
A mix of sun and clouds for Saturday, with temperatures in the 50s.
Overnight low temperatures Saturday night will once again dive into the 30s for most, allowing for patchy frost to develop into Sunday morning.
For Sunday, temperatures will be a tad warmer, with highs likely creeping back into the 60s.
Expect mostly sunny skies and drier weather for Sunday.
Temperature will become a bit more seasonable into early next week. The drier trend looks to continue, with high pressure in control.
StormTeam Meteorologist Brandon Lawson, WCHS/WOWK
