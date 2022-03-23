The week started out mighty warm for this time of year, with temperatures in the 70s; however, we will be much cooler to close out the work week and into the weekend.
Thursday will bring partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, with a shower possible for the area. Highs will be in the 60s for most, with some areas trapped in the 50s. Low temperatures will fall into the 40s overnight Thursday, under mostly cloudy skies.
Anticipate more clouds than sun for Friday, with a few showers possible. Some wet snowflakes across the eastern mountains and highest elevations are possible as well. Highs Friday will be in the 50s for most, with some likely struggling to climb out of the 40s.
The weekend will start out chilly, with 30s and 40s to start your Saturday. Expect mostly cloudy skies Saturday, with a few showers remaining a possibility, perhaps wet snowflakes along the eastern mountains.
A little more sun looks likely for the second half of the weekend. But high temperatures will be a touch cooler than Saturday.
There is the possibility of a warm up into next week.
