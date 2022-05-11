Thursday will bring mostly sunny and mainly dry conditions, with perhaps a stray shower across the higher terrain. High temperatures will climb into the 70s and 80s.
Thursday night will bring a few clouds, with low temperatures falling into the upper 40s and low 50s.
We will end the work week on a warm note, as Friday will provide plenty of sunshine and high temperatures for most rising into the 80s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out for the afternoon and evening, but most will remain dry for Friday.
We will grow more unsettled into the weekend, with scattered thunderstorms possible for both Saturday and Sunday.
The weekend will feature high temperatures climbing into the 80s, but showers and thunderstorms will again be possible for both days. Perhaps some cooling showers for the region.
This spring setup looks to continue into early next week, with warmer temperatures and the potential for storms persisting.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.