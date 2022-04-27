High pressure will remain in control for the rest of the work week.
After a cold start and perhaps a frost as well, Thursday will bring quiet weather conditions. However, even with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions, temperatures will struggle to climb. High temperatures will be cooler than average, with highs only rising into the 50s and 60s.
Low temperatures Thursday night will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s, under partly cloudy skies.
Anticipate mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Friday, with dry weather continuing. We will start to notice a gradual warm up in our temperatures to close out the work week, with high temperatures rising into the mid-upper 60s.
We will start the weekend off in the 40s Saturday morning, with high temperatures climbing near 70 degrees by the afternoon. Scattered showers and possibly a rumble of thunder will be possible late Saturday.
Sunday will also bring the chance for scattered showers and storms. High temperatures should be seasonable, with high temperatures getting into the 70s to close out the weekend.
Seasonable conditions look to stick with us into early next week.
