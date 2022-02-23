After a short dry period Wednesday afternoon, widespread rain will return to the region for Thursday. We will close out the work week on quite an unsettled note, with rounds of rainfall and the possibility for localized flooding issues as well.
Thursday will bring rain and even the potential for wintry precipitation, too. Most of the region will see moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day, which will continue into early Friday.
Localized flooding will be the biggest concern as rivers, smaller creeks and streams are already running at higher levels than normal. Temperatures will hover around the 40s throughout both Thursday and Friday, while some spots could be a little cooler than that.
Conditions should begin to improve by Friday afternoon, although spotty rain and snow showers will remain a possibility.
The weekend will start on a cold note, with highs in the 30s and 40s. However, we will be mainly dry to start the weekend. Anticipate temperatures falling into the 20s Saturday night.
Rain and snow showers will be possible for Sunday, with highs in the 30s and 40s.
We will remain a tad cooler than average for this time of year into early next week.
