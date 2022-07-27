The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

A warm front will lift north of the area for Thursday, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible for the region. Some storms could provide heavy rainfall and lead to localized flash-flooding issues. High temperatures will be dependent on clouds and storms, but most should make it into the 80s. It will be quite humid as well.

Stray showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder will be possible into Thursday night and early Friday, with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s and low 70s.

StormTeam Meteorologist Brandon Lawson, WCHS/WOWK

