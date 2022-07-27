A warm front will lift north of the area for Thursday, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible for the region. Some storms could provide heavy rainfall and lead to localized flash-flooding issues. High temperatures will be dependent on clouds and storms, but most should make it into the 80s. It will be quite humid as well.
Stray showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder will be possible into Thursday night and early Friday, with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s and low 70s.
A cold front will cross the area on Friday, leading to showers and thunderstorms. The biggest threat with storms throughout Friday will be the possibility of torrential downpours. The ground will be very saturated and heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding issues. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s during Friday afternoon.
Conditions look to improve into the weekend, with only isolated shower and thunderstorm chances.
Saturday will bring 70s and 80s for high temperatures. A shower or storm can’t be ruled out for the afternoon and evening on Saturday. However, there will be a better chance of staying dry to begin the weekend, than getting wet.
A few showers and storms will be possible for Sunday, with high temperatures around the 80-degree mark.
Next week will present some rain chances, but overall looks drier than the previous week.
