As we close out the work week, the warmest weather of the season so far will be arriving. Anticipate more clouds than sunshine for Thursday, as a weak frontal boundary crosses the region, allowing for isolated showers throughout the day. High temperatures will be seasonable Thursday, with high temperatures in the 70s.
Thursday night will bring decreasing clouds and low temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s.
Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with likely some of the warmest weather we have seen in a while. High temperatures will be rise into the 70s and 80s. We will be mainly dry as well, with only a few stray showers possible.
Mild conditions will continue into the weekend, with high temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday climbing into the 70s and 80s. We will be dry on Saturday, under mostly sunny skies. Sunday will bring a slight chance for showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder late in the day.
Temperatures will stay warm, but become more seasonable into early next week, as high temperatures will hover more around the 60s and 70s. Slim rain chances look to continue into next week as well.
