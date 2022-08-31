After the passage of a cold front earlier in the week, weather conditions look seasonable and mainly quiet as we move closer to the weekend.
Anticipate mostly sunny skies and dry weather for Thursday. High temperatures will rise into the low-mid 80s for Thursday afternoon and evening. Drier air should allow it to be quite comfortable as well.
Thursday night will feature cooler temperatures, with lows falling into the 50s. Patchy fog will likely develop and could be dense in some spots heading into Friday morning.
Friday will bring similar weather conditions, perhaps a bit warmer as well. High temperatures will approach the mid 80s. Expect partly cloudy skies for Friday afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will only fall into the low-mid 60s for Friday night, with patchy valley fog once again being a possibility.
The weekend looks hot and humid. With the increased humidity for the weekend, an isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out heading into Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
High temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday will rise into the mid-upper 80s. Overnight lows will fall generally into the low-mid 60s.
Seasonable weather pattern, with perhaps a few more showers and storms for the afternoon and evenings heading into early next week.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.