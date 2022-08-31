The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

After the passage of a cold front earlier in the week, weather conditions look seasonable and mainly quiet as we move closer to the weekend.

Anticipate mostly sunny skies and dry weather for Thursday. High temperatures will rise into the low-mid 80s for Thursday afternoon and evening. Drier air should allow it to be quite comfortable as well.

StormTeam Meteorologist Brandon Lawson, WCHS/WOWK

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.