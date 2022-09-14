After a mainly fall-like start to the week, it does look like we will get a bit warmer heading into the weekend.
However, it looks like lower humidity will remain in the forecast for a while.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
After a mainly fall-like start to the week, it does look like we will get a bit warmer heading into the weekend.
However, it looks like lower humidity will remain in the forecast for a while.
Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies and quiet weather. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear and cool. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s and river valley fog will develop into Friday morning.
Friday will bring similar weather conditions, with temperatures likely a few degrees warmer. High temperatures will rise into the low-mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.
Expect low temperatures to fall into the 50s for Friday night. Another cool night, with river valley fog developing into Saturday morning.
The weekend looks really nice! Mostly sunny skies and mainly dry weather for both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will climb into the low-mid 80s, with lower humidity.
A bit more humid into early next week, with shower and thunderstorm chances returning.
StormTeam Meteorologist Brandon Lawson, WCHS/WOWK
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.