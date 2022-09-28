Expect pleasant weather Wednesday, Thursday and most of Friday.
Temperatures will be cool and conditions will be mainly dry.
Wednesday will present a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures climbing into the low-mid 60s. A few spotty showers north of I-64 can’t be ruled out.
Temperatures will drop into the 40s Wednesday night, with a few clouds overhead. Anticipate valley fog developing into Thursday morning.
Thursday looks even nicer, as the sun will be shining a bit more throughout the day. Temperatures will be a tad warmer as well. Temperatures will be more in the upper 60s.
Thursday night will be chilly as well, with low temperatures falling into the upper 40s and low 50s.
Friday will start out mostly sunny, but clouds will increase throughout the day, with perhaps a few showers creeping into the region during the latter half of the day.
This will be as moisture slowly moves into the region ahead of Tropical Cyclone Ian.
The weekend will be 50/50. Saturday will present a chance of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms.
Sunday looks to bring the best chance for rain during the weekend.
Temperatures this weekend will surround the 70-degree mark.
Moisture from Ian should move out of the area by early next week, with seasonable weather and drier conditions to follow.
StormTeam Meteorologist Brandon Lawson, WCHS/WOWK
