Overall, we have seen a nice dry pattern this week, which has been a nice break from the unsettling weather conditions we had been dealing with before.
Other than the clouds, the ending of the work week looks relatively nice.
Thursday will bring more clouds than sun, with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We should remain relatively dry, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower. Temperatures will cool into the 20s and 30s Thursday night, under mostly cloudy skies.
Friday will also bring plenty of clouds, with highs once again climbing into the 30s and 40s. There is a better chance of precipitation late in the day on Friday, as our next system approaches the region.
The weekend looks to be a bit unsettled. Expect rain and snow showers for Saturday, with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Snow showers will be likely into Saturday night, with lows falling back into the 20s.
A few snowflakes are possible for Sunday, which will be a cold one. Highs will mainly stay in the 30s to end out the weekend.
