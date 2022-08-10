The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

55d254b8-174d-48fe-e92e-fb657f6f8486-largeScale_BrandonLawson

Brandon Lawson

After the very unsettled weather the last few weeks, it looks like we are finally getting a decent break from the rain.

Anticipate gradual clearing throughout the day on Thursday, with a few showers possible early and then drier conditions filtering in late. Expect high temperatures to climb into the upper 70s and 80s for Thursday afternoon.

StormTeam Meteorologist Brandon Lawson, WCHS/WOWK

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.