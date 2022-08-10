After the very unsettled weather the last few weeks, it looks like we are finally getting a decent break from the rain.
Anticipate gradual clearing throughout the day on Thursday, with a few showers possible early and then drier conditions filtering in late. Expect high temperatures to climb into the upper 70s and 80s for Thursday afternoon.
Thursday night will bring clearer skies and dry conditions. Low temperatures will drop into the mid-upper 60s.
Friday is going to bring very refreshing weather conditions. High temperatures for most won’t even get out of the 70s. The humidity will be much lower as well, allowing for comfortable weather.
Mostly clear skies and dry conditions will allow quite a drop in temperatures for Friday night. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. Patchy fog will be likely along the valleys heading into Saturday morning.
Speaking of the weekend, the forecast looks fantastic.
Saturday and Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies and dry weather.
High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, with the lower humidity levels sticking around.
Overnight low temperatures will be chilly. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s. This will allow patchy valley fog to form Saturday and Sunday night.
It does look like the warm and humid conditions will make a return as we head into early next week.
