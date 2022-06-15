After the toasty and uncomfortable temperatures we have had to deal with over the course of this week, conditions look to improve as we close out the work week and head into the weekend.
Thursday will likely be the last day of the heat wave, with temperatures once again rising into the 90s. The humidity will allow heat indices to excel into the mid-upper 90s, but not as high as previous days earlier in the week.
Scattered showers and storms will be possible for Thursday afternoon and evening. This is because the heat and humidity will add to the instability of the atmosphere.
The cold front will finally slide through on Friday, bringing more showers and thunderstorms. The clouds and storms on Friday should keep temperatures a bit lower for the last day of the work week, with highs only climbing into the 80s.
The weekend looks to bring refreshing weather conditions after the passage of the cold front. Temperatures will be cooler and the drier air will lead to lower humidity.
High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, with slim rain chances. An excellent weekend for outdoor activities.
It does look like we become toasty again, with the return of the humidity as well into early next week.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.