Overall, anticipate a relatively quiet and seasonable weather pattern to close out the work week.
Thursday will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with temperatures rising into the low-mid 80s for the afternoon and evening.
With a bit of humidity, an isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out for the second half of the day on Thursday, but any storms should taper off after sundown.
Temperatures will fall into the low-mid 60s Thursday night, with perhaps some patchy valley fog for the morning commute into Friday.
Conditions will be similar for Friday, as high school football kicks off in West Virginia. Temperatures will approach the mid 80s for the afternoon and evening, with an isolated shower or storm possible.
Storms will taper after sundown Friday, with low temperatures falling into the low-mid 60s into Friday night.
Expect patchy valley fog to begin the day on Saturday, with a few more clouds into Saturday afternoon. Storms could potentially be more scattered for Saturday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-upper 80s.
Sunday looks partly cloudy, with isolated showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will rise into the mid-upper 80s.
Early next week looks a bit more unsettled, with a few areas of low pressure around. Temperatures look to remain seasonable, with highs likely climbing into the 80s.
StormTeam Meteorologist Brandon Lawson, WCHS/WOWK
