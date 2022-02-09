The weather pattern has been very quiet this week — and with the winter we have had so far, we will take the quiet conditions when we can get them.
Anticipate relatively quiet conditions to close the work week and into the weekend as well.
Thursday will be mainly dry conditions, with temperatures warming into the 40s. We could see spotty raindrops or snowflakes throughout the day, but this shouldn’t create much of an inconvenience for the region.
Overnight lows Thursday night will fall into the 20s, with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies continuing.
Friday looks to bring the best chance for precipitation this week; however, any precipitation will be very scattered for your Friday. Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, with highs in the upper 40s and perhaps some low 50s.
A shower is possible Friday night, with lows falling into the 30s.
The weekend will start out seasonable, with high temperatures in the 40s and mainly dry conditions for Saturday. We could see a spotty shower, but most will remain dry.
Sunday could bring quite the cool down for us. With highs possibly only getting into the 30s, with partly cloudy skies and a stray shower possible.
