Thursday will bring one last warm day and then winter will make a strong return. Not that the season ever left! Unfortunately, this warm Thursday is going to be quite the unsettled day, with occasional rainfall throughout the day.
Thursday night will mark the return of the colder temperatures, with cold air wrapping in behind the cold front. Anticipate temperatures plummeting overnight Thursday and into Friday morning, with lows dropping likely into the 20s for most.
Expect a wintry mix and even a few snowflakes early on Friday, before possibly drying out into the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to climb throughout the day on Friday, with highs only rising into the 20s and 30s.
We should dry out nicely for the weekend; however, it will be a cold start. Even with areas of sunshine, highs will rise only into the 20s and 30s for Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the teens for most Saturday night, under mostly clear skies.
Sunday looks mainly dry, but there is the potential for some snowflakes. Highs will be in the 30s for most, possibly 40s for some.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.