The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

55d254b8-174d-48fe-e92e-fb657f6f8486-largeScale_BrandonLawson

Brandon Lawson

Thursday brings partly cloudy skies, with hot and humid conditions. High temperatures will rise into the 80s for most, with perhaps a few lower 90s for some. There will be enough instability for an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon and evening, but most should remain dry.

Thursday night will be mild and muggy, with low temperatures falling into the mid-upper 60s. Weather should be mainly dry overnight Thursday.

StormTeam Meteorologist Brandon Lawson, WCHS/WOWK

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.