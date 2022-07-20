Thursday brings partly cloudy skies, with hot and humid conditions. High temperatures will rise into the 80s for most, with perhaps a few lower 90s for some. There will be enough instability for an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon and evening, but most should remain dry.
Thursday night will be mild and muggy, with low temperatures falling into the mid-upper 60s. Weather should be mainly dry overnight Thursday.
Friday will bring mostly sunny conditions and should be mainly dry. We will still be quite toasty to close out the work week. High temperatures will climb into the mid-upper 80s and low 90s for the afternoon and evening.
The weekend looks to bring hot and humid conditions, with temperatures in the 80s and possibly a few lower 90s for both days.
Saturday will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out, especially during the afternoon and evening.
Similar conditions can be expected for Sunday as well, except storm coverage to be a bit higher for the second half of the weekend.
The summer pattern continues into early next week, perhaps a tad unsettled.
