As with any summer-like pattern, you have to deal with the hot, humid, and sometimes unsettling weather conditions.
Thursday will start mild, and those conditions will continue into the afternoon. Anticipate high temperatures rising into the 70s and 80s, under mostly cloudy skies.
Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day on Thursday as well.
Friday will bring the chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm, but most will remain dry for what will likely be the hottest day of the year so far. High temperatures will climb into the 80s, with perhaps a few 90-degree temperatures on the charts as well. A very hot and toasty day across the region.
Hot and humid conditions will continue into the start of the weekend. High temperatures will rise into the 70s and 80s for Saturday. However, we will not be as dry, as a cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region Saturday afternoon and evening.
Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into Sunday, although not as widespread. Temperatures will likely be cooler for Sunday, with high temperatures rising into the 60s and 70s.
We will become more seasonable for early next week.
