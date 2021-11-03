Anticipate partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies for Thursday, with rain showers possible. We could even see a few snowflakes across the highest elevations. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s, with most of the mountains likely staying in the 30s. Low temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s, with patchy frost likely developing Thursday night.
Friday looks drier, but rain and possibly a few mountain snow showers will remain possible. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Friday night will be another chilly one, with frost possible. Lows in the 20s and 30s.
The weekend is trending warmer, with highs returning to the 50s for most on both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will still be a bit chilly, with lows dropping into the 30s for both Saturday and Sunday nights. We look mainly dry for Saturday, with showers possible for Sunday.
