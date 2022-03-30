After a toasty Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms will put a damper on the warmer-than-average temperatures for Thursday. Anticipate widespread rainfall early in the day Thursday, with more scattered shower activity into the afternoon. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be the biggest concerns for Thursday’s weather. Temperatures will be mild, with highs in the 60s and 70s.
A few showers will be possible for Thursday night, with low temperatures falling into the 40s.
Friday brings mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with more seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s, with slim shower chances into the afternoon. Low temperatures will fall into the 30s overnight Friday, leading to a chilly start to the weekend.
Saturday will start out cold; however, it should become seasonable into the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s once again, with mainly dry conditions. Although a shower or two will be possible.
A few showers will be possible for Sunday, with highs in the 50s and 60s.
Some models are trending toward a slight warmup into early next week.
