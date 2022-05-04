The first three days of the week have not been a washout, but they sure have been quite unsettled, with hit-or-miss showers and storms each day. Unfortunately, this trend will continue as we close out the work week.
Thursday will bring the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, but these showers will likely come later in the day, with the first part of the day featuring increasing clouds ahead of an area of low pressure. High temperatures will be in the mid-upper 70s.
Expect shower and thunderstorm chances to linger into Thursday night and continue to increase in coverage for early Friday.
Friday looks quite unsettled, with widespread showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder throughout the day. Temperatures will rise into the 60s and 70s, under mostly cloudy skies.
A few showers are possible into Friday night, with low temperatures falling into the 50s.
Saturday will bring a chance for scattered showers and storms, with cooler temperatures as well. Most spots will likely only see temperatures rise into the 60s to begin the weekend, with clouds continuing to dominate as well — although some areas of sunshine can not be ruled out.
The second half of the weekend should bring drier conditions, with lower rain chances, but we can’t completely rule out the chance of a shower. High temperatures will hopefully become more seasonable for Sunday.
Warmer temperatures look to try and make a return by early next week, but isolated showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.
