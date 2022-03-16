The gradual warm up will continue into Thursday, with high temperatures rising into the upper 60s and 70s for the afternoon. Anticipate a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with a spotty shower possible.
We will remain dry overnight Thursday, with low temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s.
Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies to close out the work week on Friday, with showers returning for the region. Showers will be likely throughout your Friday, especially into the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be mild, with most climbing into the 60s and 70s.
Showers will remain possible overnight Friday and likely continue into the first half of Saturday as well. Temperatures will start in the 40s and 50s Saturday morning, ahead of 50s and 60s into the afternoon.
Drier conditions will be the story for the second half of the weekend, with high temperatures rising into the 50s and 60s.
Weather models are trending towards warmer-than-average temperatures into early next week, but that could change with time.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.