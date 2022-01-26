The colder temperatures aren’t going anywhere, as they will stick with us to end the work week and into the weekend as well.
Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with more clouds than sunshine late. Temperatures will rise into the upper 30s and low 40s. One of the warmest days we have seen in a while. Expect increasing clouds overnight Thursday, with a chance for snow flurries. Lows will fall into the 20s.
Friday will bring occasional snow flurries, with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will only climb into the 30s. Low temperatures will fall into the teens Friday night.
Saturday will bring a few stray snow showers and very cold temperatures. Expect high temperatures to be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Low temperatures Saturday night will fall into the teens.
The second half of the weekend will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with mainly dry conditions and highs in the 40s.
