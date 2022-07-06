Showers and thunderstorms have been the main story this week, and unfortunately, that trend looks to continue at least through the first half of the weekend.
Thursday will bring partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be a possibility throughout the day, especially during the peak heating of the day. Meaning the afternoon and evening will provide the best opportunity for storms to form. Temperatures will be warm and humid, with high temperatures in the mid-upper 80s.
A cold front will slide across the area for Friday, which will keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the last day of the work week. Storms will still be scattered in nature, meaning there will be some dry times here and there. However, plan for potential showers and storms on Friday. High temperatures will once again be in the mid-upper 80s, with muggy conditions persisting.
Saturday will depend on how far south the cold front gets. If the area of low pressure is still over the region, then showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility to begin the weekend. However, if the cold front exits quickly on Friday, the weekend could trend drier. Nevertheless, showers and storms will be possible on Saturday, but a washout doesn’t look likely. High temperatures will be in the 80s Saturday afternoon.
Other than a few stray shower chances for Sunday, most should remain dry. High temperatures will be in the seasonable 80s, with less humid conditions to close the weekend.
Summer weather takes over for early next week, meaning humid conditions and storm chances return.
