HURRICANE — Two days remain for area heroes to take advantage of an offer for free coffee.
Dubbed “Brews for the Brave,” the initiative provides a free, 16-ounce beverage of their choice to active and retired military personnel, law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics or EMTs.
The event is sponsored and coordinated by Shala Haff, a local eXp Realty real estate agent serving in the Charleston/Parkersburg and surrounding areas and a self-described advocate for community camaraderie.
Brews for the Brave began on Tuesday and continues today and Thursday at these locations:
- Drip Coffee, 971 W.Va. 34, Hurricane.
- Drip’s Cafe on Main, 2759 Main St., Hurricane
- Mea Cuppa Coffee Bar, 800 Smith St., Charleston (inside Capitol Market)
- Mea Cuppa Coffee Lounge, 715 Bigley Ave., Charleston
“My hope is to host an annual event that allows people to slow down and come together as a community for something positive,” Haff said in a news release. “These coffee shops are locally owned. I have set each location up with a loaded gift card that also allows for donations to be added.”
Donations continue to be accepted at all four locations to provide drinks for heroes.
Haff said she was inspired to create this event because she worked in law enforcement for three years in Idaho before moving to West Virginia, and her husband is a US Army veteran who served eight years before being medically retired in 2012. He has since become a licensed pilot and flies for HealthNet.
“My dream to give back to the brave members of our community really started when I took on real estate,” Haff said. “I teamed up with a non-profit organization, Honor the Brave. My military, law enforcement, and first responder clients get money back from me at closing, a donation in their name to a charity of their choice, and a very cool handmade, wooden flag as a closing gift. I love being able to do that, but I had a desire to do more.
“A family friend started an event in Idaho 13 years ago called Big Mama’s Coffee for Cops and I was inspired to do something similar in our community. Times are incredibly hard right now. This event gives myself and others an opportunity to come together as a community and do something that will not only show our gratitude to many, but will also help support local businesses.”
Haff said she is grateful to Robby Vanater, owner of Drip Coffee/Drip’s Cafe on Main and Venu Menon, owner of Mea Cuppa Cofeebar/Mea Cuppa Coffee Lounge, who made the first year of this event possible.
“(They) saw my vision and jumped right on board. They have been so helpful, I am forever grateful to them both,” Haff said.
Find Brews for the Brave on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/1CPzKNZw4.